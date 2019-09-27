Arlo's new Pro 3 smart camera steals from the best

Specifically, the Arlo Ultra

(PC World) on

Credit: Arlo

Arlo has announced their new Arlo Pro 3 smart security camera range.

Relative to the previous Arlo Pro 2, the new model features several significant upgrades. To begin with, the Arlo Pro 3 features an image sensor capable of 2K resolution video capture with HDR. It's also got an integrated night mode, a wider (160-degree) FOV and a color night vision camera mode. Astute readers may notice that many of these features are pulled from the Arlo Ultra, which launched earlier in the year.

“The innovative Arlo Pro 3, our new Pro Series flagship product, provides users with more details and clarity when monitoring their home or business day and night,” said Bradley Little, Vice President of Sales APAC.

“Have ultimate peace of mind with Arlo Smart’s artificial intelligence offering a customisable experience allowing users to take direct control of their security.”

Arlo Pro 3 purchasers will also net themselves a three-month trial to Arlo Smart - the company's subscription service. This offers 30-days of cloud recordings, access to more granular notification settings and other bonus features.

This isn't to say that you'll lose the ability to lose the Pro 3 once your subscription expires. You'll just be limited to local storage and won't be able to make use of Arlo's cloud-based object recognition features.

In terms of battery life, Arlo say you'll get about the same as you did with the previous model: 4-6 months.

In Australia, pricing for the Arlo Pro 3 starts at AU$949 for the 2-camera system, which includes the new Pro 3 SmartHub.

There's also a cheaper AU$419 single-camera option available for those who want to add more cameras after the fact.

The Arlo Pro 3 will be available in Australian retailers from October.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ArloArlo Pro 3

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?