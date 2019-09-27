Arlo's new Pro 3 smart camera steals from the best

Credit: Arlo

Arlo has announced their new Arlo Pro 3 smart security camera range.

Relative to the previous Arlo Pro 2, the new model features several significant upgrades. To begin with, the Arlo Pro 3 features an image sensor capable of 2K resolution video capture with HDR. It's also got an integrated night mode, a wider (160-degree) FOV and a color night vision camera mode. Astute readers may notice that many of these features are pulled from the Arlo Ultra, which launched earlier in the year.



“The innovative Arlo Pro 3, our new Pro Series flagship product, provides users with more details and clarity when monitoring their home or business day and night,” said Bradley Little, Vice President of Sales APAC.



“Have ultimate peace of mind with Arlo Smart’s artificial intelligence offering a customisable experience allowing users to take direct control of their security.”

Arlo Pro 3 purchasers will also net themselves a three-month trial to Arlo Smart - the company's subscription service. This offers 30-days of cloud recordings, access to more granular notification settings and other bonus features.



This isn't to say that you'll lose the ability to lose the Pro 3 once your subscription expires. You'll just be limited to local storage and won't be able to make use of Arlo's cloud-based object recognition features.



In terms of battery life, Arlo say you'll get about the same as you did with the previous model: 4-6 months.



In Australia, pricing for the Arlo Pro 3 starts at AU$949 for the 2-camera system, which includes the new Pro 3 SmartHub.



There's also a cheaper AU$419 single-camera option available for those who want to add more cameras after the fact.



The Arlo Pro 3 will be available in Australian retailers from October.





