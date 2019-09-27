LG's first 8K OLED might the prettiest and priciest TV in Australia

Credit: LG

LG's first 8K OLED has finally landed on Australian shores.

Launched earlier this week, the new Z9 LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K is the company's second 8K following the launch of the NanoCell 8K only a few weeks ago. It's an 88-inch OLED powered by the same second-generation Alpha 9 processor found in the rest of this year's LG OLED TV range.



When it comes to HDR, the Z9 supports HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG. Under the hood, the TV runs on WebOS. For more on smart TVs, check out our guide here.



Angus Jones, General Manager of Marketing at LG Electronics Australia, says that "we’re thrilled to offer a product that delivers the ultimate home entertainment experience available in Australia. The LG OLED 8K TV combines LG OLED display technology and 8K resolution for the best visual and true-to-life experience."



"On top of this, the TV will equip consumers for what’s to come with 8K content in the near future, such as 8K gaming consoles expected in 2020."

“It’s more than just a TV with an increased number of pixels and perfect blacks, it also delivers all of the latest display technologies consumers would expect and want."

LG's Z9 LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K will be available from October at select Harvey Norman stores for AU$39,999.







