The Full Nerd ep. 108: Corsair's George Makris goes deep on PC cases, RGB, CLCs, and Ryzen delays

We head to Corsair's Gaming Room to pick the brain of George Makris, director of marketing, about all things PC.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray wade into the badass, blacklight-accented Corsair Gaming Room to pick the brain of George Makris, Corsair’s director of marketing! He’s been in the industry for as long as Gordon, so you know it’s going to be good.

We kick things off by discussing AMD’s simultaneous 3rd-gen Threadripper announcement and 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X delay, complete with George’s insider’s perspective on motherboard software and shipping things now or shipping things right. After that, we go deeper, with George providing behind-the scenes information about case design, the RGB LED craze (and the popularity of “Rainbow Mode”), heat dissipation in RAM modules, the failure rate of closed-loop liquid coolers, and much, much more. Finally, we end the show with a lengthy Q&A session where the live audience—and Gordon—pepper George with every question they can think of.

It’s seriously illuminating stuff. Don’t miss out!

