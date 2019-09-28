The Full Nerd ep. 108: Corsair's George Makris goes deep on PC cases, RGB, CLCs, and Ryzen delays

We head to Corsair's Gaming Room to pick the brain of George Makris, director of marketing, about all things PC.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray wade into the badass, blacklight-accented Corsair Gaming Room to pick the brain of George Makris, Corsair’s director of marketing! He’s been in the industry for as long as Gordon, so you know it’s going to be good.

We kick things off by discussing AMD’s simultaneous 3rd-gen Threadripper announcement and 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X delay, complete with George’s insider’s perspective on motherboard software and shipping things now or shipping things right. After that, we go deeper, with George providing behind-the scenes information about case design, the RGB LED craze (and the popularity of “Rainbow Mode”), heat dissipation in RAM modules, the failure rate of closed-loop liquid coolers, and much, much more. Finally, we end the show with a lengthy Q&A session where the live audience—and Gordon—pepper George with every question they can think of.

It’s seriously illuminating stuff. Don’t miss out!

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 104 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

PCWorld staff

PC World (US online)
