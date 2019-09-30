Ask a PC expert: Should you buy a used graphics card?

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

PCWorld CPU whisperer Gordon Mah Ung says it’s (mostly) safe to buy a used CPU. But is it safe to buy a used graphics card? Lots of people swear by it, but GPU expert Brad Chacos isn’t so bullish.

Graphics cards have a lot more moving parts than static CPUs, and it’s easy to overclock the snot out of them. It all boils down to the risk-to-reward ratio. Brad explains why he typically isn’t interested in used graphics cards, what to look out for if you are shopping for a used graphics card, warranty concerns, and the price-to-performance differences between used and new GPUs.

Check it out in the video below, and hit up our guide to the best graphics cards for PC gaming if you want to invest in something fresh out of the box after watching.

We’re trying out a new format here, responding to common questions we receive on our Full Nerd podcast. If you like it let us know!

