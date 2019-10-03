AMD bundles Ryzen, Radeon with Borderlands 3, The Outer Worlds, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Plus you'll still get three free months of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Brad Chacos/IDG

AMD is offering free games to sweeten its already-kick-ass GPU and CPU offerings. Called the “Radeon Raise the Game” and “Ryzen Equipped to Win” bundles, they offer a mixture of Borderlands 3, The Outer Worlds, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

If you were already a fan of the new Ryzen 3000-series processors, the new Radeon RX 5700 series (especially for 1440p gaming), or the older Radeon RX 500-series graphics cards that remain top picks for 1080p gaming for under $200, this is a great day. And this is on top of AMD's existing offer of three free months of Microsoft’s killer Xbox Game Pass for PC.

That’s a lot of free games. Let’s dig in.

On the graphics side, Raise the Game grants the choice of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon Breakpoint if you buy the Radeon RX 570, 580, 590, or Radeon RX 5700 or 5700 XT. On the processor side, Equipped to Win will give you both The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3 if you pick up any Ryzen 9 3000-series chip (assuming you can find one at retail) or the 8-core Ryzen 7 3800X. If you pick up the Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 5 3600X, or last-generation’s Ryzen 7 2700 or Ryzen 7 2700X, you can choose between either The Outer Worlds or Borderlands. Again, all those offers also include three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

If you’re building a new PC and mix-and-match AMD products carefully—mostly by purchasing a very high-end Ryzen processor—you could walk away with all three games as well as the Xbox Game Pass offer. Here’s an AMD-supplied breakdown of each deal in handy-dandy chart format:

amd game bundles AMD

Borderlands 3 is available now. Ghost Recon Breakpoint launches in just a few days on October 4, while Obsidian’s nifty-looking The Outer Worlds hits the streets on October 25. You’ll gain access to each game as it becomes available. “The promotion is available worldwide, except in China, Cuba, North Korea, Syria, Sudan and Iran,” AMD says.

Our Ryzen 9 3900X review showed AMD’s powerful 12-core flagship leaving Intel’s top chips with very little room to maneuver, and all of the Radeon offerings that come with free games are compelling in their own right. Be sure to check out our guide to the best graphics cards for PC gaming if you want to see where these GPUs fall.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?