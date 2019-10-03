Logitech's new Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is compact and customisable

Credit: Logitech

Logitech has announced a follow-up to last year's Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard.

The new Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard provides a similar upgrade to the Pro X headset launched earlier in the year. In line with the rest of the 'Pro' lineup, it's pitched at esports professionals and those who aspire to be like them.



Like the original Pro, it's tenkeyless, features full per-key RGB lighting that can be stored locally and customised using Logitech's G-Hub software experience.



“Gamers, especially pros have different preferences when it comes to keyboard switches,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager, Logitech gaming.



“That’s why we wanted to design and build a new pro keyboard that featured swappable switches. By giving gamers the ability to choose the right switch to match their style of play, we’ve delivered a new level of performance that is optimised for each individual’s unique needs.”



What's more, this time around, Logitech are trying to make it as easy as possible to swap out the keyswitches inside the Pro X Mechanical Keyboard. The keyboard comes with a switch removal tool in the box and Logitech are selling set of GX Clicky, Linear and Tactile switches for $AU89.95 a pop.

There's also a cheaper model available, which doesn't offer removable keyswitches, available for $199.

In Australia, the new Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is priced at AU$249. It'll be available through the usual suspects from this month.







