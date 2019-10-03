Logitech's new Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is compact and customisable

(PC World) on

Credit: Logitech

Logitech has announced a follow-up to last year's Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard.

The new Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard provides a similar upgrade to the Pro X headset launched earlier in the year. In line with the rest of the 'Pro' lineup, it's pitched at esports professionals and those who aspire to be like them.

Like the original Pro, it's tenkeyless, features full per-key RGB lighting that can be stored locally and customised using Logitech's G-Hub software experience.

“Gamers, especially pros have different preferences when it comes to keyboard switches,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager, Logitech gaming.

“That’s why we wanted to design and build a new pro keyboard that featured swappable switches. By giving gamers the ability to choose the right switch to match their style of play, we’ve delivered a new level of performance that is optimised for each individual’s unique needs.”

What's more, this time around, Logitech are trying to make it as easy as possible to swap out the keyswitches inside the Pro X Mechanical Keyboard. The keyboard comes with a switch removal tool in the box and Logitech are selling set of GX Clicky, Linear and Tactile switches for $AU89.95 a pop.

There's also a cheaper model available, which doesn't offer removable keyswitches, available for $199.

In Australia, the new Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is priced at AU$249. It'll be available through the usual suspects from this month.



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags logitechLogitech Pro X Mechanical Keyboard

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?