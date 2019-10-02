Leaked: Windows 10X will be Microsoft’s OS for dual displays

We expect to see the OS and some dual-display examples at Microsoft's event October 2.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Mark Hachman / IDG

Windows 10X will be Microsoft’s new operating system for dual-display laptops, according to information procured by veteran (and usually reliable) leaker Evan Blass. Microsoft is holding an event in New York City on Wednesday, October 2, where Windows 10X is expected to be shown along with a raft of new Surface hardware, leaked by Blass on Monday.

Blass tweeted the leak with a few tantalizing details: “Not pictured here: dual-screen Surface powered by a new version of the platform, Windows 10X— designed for dual- and folding-screen devices—which runs desktop applications in containers.”

windows 10x evan blass leak twitter EVLeaks Evan Blass

That last bit is especially interesting, as it suggests Microsoft will be taking a new, virtual-machine-like approach to multitasking with dual-display devices. Anyone using two or more displays with Windows right now knows you can already move application windows from one display to the next. It’s possible that containered applications will be easier to manage on less powerful ARM-based machines, for instance, or (as The Verge suggests) devices running applications from the cloud rather than from local storage.    

Dual-screen Windows laptops have been around for a decade as niche products. They started picking up steam again with Lenovo’s Yoga Book in 2016, and the concept has resurged since Intel revealed its own dual-display development lab in the summer of 2018.

Soon afterward, we saw the Asus Project Precog concept at Computex, as well as Lenovo’s Yoga Book C930, which combines a 10.8-inch main display with a second e-ink display that can be used as a drawing or typing surface, the latter via a virtual keyboard.

zenbook pro 15 ux581 Asus

Asus beats other PC vendors to the punch with its dual-display ZenBook Pro Duo. 

In the summer of this year Asus debuted the  ZenBook Pro Duo (shown above), with a 15.6-inch main display and a 14-inch landscape secondary display fitted above the keyboard. Soon afterward we also saw HP’s Omen 2XS dual-display gaming laptop, with a similar primary-secondary display design.

Meanwhile, rumors have swirled about Microsoft’s own dual-display take on the two-screen trend, reportedly a Surface. Whatever it actually will be, we expect to see it on Wednesday; stay tuned for our coverage.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Melissa Riofrio

Melissa Riofrio

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?