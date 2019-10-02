HMD Global hit up budget and mid-tier smartphone buyers with Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 2720 Flip

(PC World) on

Credit: HMD Global

Unveiled at last month's IFA in Berlin, the new Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 2720 will be available in Australia from later this week.

In a cutting contrast to the sub-$600 price-tag, the Nokia 7.2 is being HMD's first Nokia smartphone with a triple-lens rear camera - one of features a 48-megapixel sensor. There's also a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Looking beyond the optics on this thing, the Nokia 7.2 also boasts a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD display with a teardrop notch, Snapdragon 660 processor, 3500mAh battery and the usual near-stock version of Android that you get from almost all modern Nokia phones. It'll even support the unique standby mode that was previously exclusive to the Pixel. 

Two storage variants are available. There's one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That'll be be available through Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and other select retailers from Thursday the 3rd of October for $549.

There's also going to be a cheaper version of the Nokia 7.2 that's equipped with only 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It'll be available through Telstra exclusively at a later date at an RRP of $549.

Credit: HMD Global

Then, for the feature-phone fans in the back, HMD are bringing back one of Nokia's classic flip-phones. The new Nokia 2720 Flip has a 2.8-inch display, runs on KaiOS, boasts a classic keypad and features a dedicated ICE (in-case-of-emergencies) button that the fearless can remap to call up the Google Assistant at a whim.

In line with the original, the new Nokia 2720 has about 28 days of stand-by time. 

In Australia, the Nokia 2720 Flip is available at Vodafone from today, HMD say the device will also be coming to Harvey Norman and other select retailers from the 3rd of October at an RRP of AU$149. 

Tags NokiaHMD Global

Fergus Halliday
