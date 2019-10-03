Microsoft go true wireless with Surface Earbuds

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft are adding another audio product to the Surface lineup in the form of the new Surface Earbuds.

Boasting a striking disk-like design and the same sort of true wireless form-factor as something like the AirPods, the Surface Earbuds promise to differentiate themselves through integration with Microsoft Office 365 applications like Word, PowerPoint, Teams and Outlook.



Announced alongside the new Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Laptop 3, the Surface Earbuds also support real-time language transcription and translation akin to the ill-fated Google Pixel Buds.



As for battery life, Microsoft haven't disclosed specific details just yet but they are promising up to a 24 hours total of audio playback.



In the United States, the Surface Earbuds will retail for US$249. Australian pricing and availability is to be announced.



Our take: The Surface Earbuds certainly look like the polar opposite of Apple's AirPods but the promise of more nuanced integration with apps like PowerPoint could make for a compelling point of difference versus the competition, assuming that Microsoft gets the basics like sound quality and comfort right.

