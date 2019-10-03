Microsoft give us a first look at the Surface Neo

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft have shown off the long-rumored dual-screen Surface Neo.

Featuring a notebook-esque design that features two 9-inch LCD displays tied together by a 360-degree hinge, Microsoft are pushing the new form-factor as one that privileges adaptability.



You can use it as a dual-screened tablet or as a screen-and-a-half laptop (similar to the ZenBook Pro Duo) via the magnetically-attached Bluetooth keyboard that flips around from the exterior of the device to the interior. When used in the latter form-factor, the leftover screen-space transforms into a Mac Touch Bar-inspired mini-screen.



Microsoft say that the Neo will be running on a special optimised version of Windows called Windows X. In addition to supporting "all" Windows apps, Windows X will also help assist with app continuity across both displays and help users get the most out of the Neo.



Under the hood, the Surface Neo is powered by a custom version of one of Intel's Lakefield processors. Additional details on the RAM, storage space and battery life of the Surface Neo are not known at this time.



Microsoft say that the Surface Neo will be launching in the 2020 holiday season. Australian pricing and availability is to be announced.

