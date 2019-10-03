Microsoft give us a first look at the Surface Neo

Microsoft have shown off the long-rumored dual-screen Surface Neo.
Featuring a notebook-esque design that features two 9-inch LCD displays tied together by a 360-degree hinge, Microsoft are pushing the new form-factor as one that privileges adaptability.
You can use it as a dual-screened tablet or as a screen-and-a-half laptop (similar to the ZenBook Pro Duo) via the magnetically-attached Bluetooth keyboard that flips around from the exterior of the device to the interior. When used in the latter form-factor, the leftover screen-space transforms into a Mac Touch Bar-inspired mini-screen.
Microsoft say that the Neo will be running on a special optimised version of Windows called Windows X. In addition to supporting "all" Windows apps, Windows X will also help assist with app continuity across both displays and help users get the most out of the Neo.
Under the hood, the Surface Neo is powered by a custom version of one of Intel's Lakefield processors. Additional details on the RAM, storage space and battery life of the Surface Neo are not known at this time.