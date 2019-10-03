Microsoft get back in the mobile space with the Surface Duo

Why settle for announcing one dual-screen Surface when you could announce two.

Credit: Microsoft

Announced following the reveal of the Surface Neo, Microsoft has announced their first consumer smartphone in years: the Surface Duo.



Pitched as a fusion of the best of Microsoft and the best of Android, the Surface Duo is built around a miniaturized version of the dual-screen design found in the Surface Neo. It's not quite a foldable but it's a certainly an eye-catching look nevertheless.

Microsoft say they'll be working with developers ahead of the Duo's launch and it sounds like they'll be bringing a lot of the app continuity tech developed for the Neo forward into the new Android-based product.



Australian pricing and availability for the Surface Duo is to be announced.









