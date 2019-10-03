Microsoft get back in the mobile space with the Surface Duo

Why settle for announcing one dual-screen Surface when you could announce two.

(PC World) on

Credit: Microsoft

Announced following the reveal of the Surface Neo, Microsoft has announced their first consumer smartphone in years: the Surface Duo.

Pitched as a fusion of the best of Microsoft and the best of Android, the Surface Duo is built around a miniaturized version of the dual-screen design found in the Surface Neo. It's not quite a foldable but it's a certainly an eye-catching look nevertheless.

Microsoft say they'll be working with developers ahead of the Duo's launch and it sounds like they'll be bringing a lot of the app continuity tech developed for the Neo forward into the new Android-based product.

Australian pricing and availability for the Surface Duo is to be announced.



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftSurface Duo

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?