Tile are now letting you turn anything into a Bluetooth tracker

Tile have refreshed their existing product range and introduced the new Tile Sticker.

The Sticker feels like the star of the show here. As the name might suggest, it's being pitched as a malleable Tile that you can stick on pretty much anything to turn that thing into a Bluetooth tracker. It's a little less mainstream than the standard Tile but it offers the kind of flexibility that's easy to imagine power users getting a lot of mileage out of.



Priced at AU$49.99 for a two-pack, the battery inside the Tile Sticker can't be replaced but it will last you about three years. The main drawback here is that the Bluetooth range on the Sticker isn't quite as large as the other options on the menu at only 45-meters.



“From wallets to remote controls, power tools to backpacks, our customers have shown us they want a Tile for everything. We’ve designed our new product line to empower the Tile community to find literally anything,” said Tile CEO CJ Prober.

There's also a four-pack of Tile Stickers available for AU$79.99.

Alongside the new DIY-focused product, the company have also refreshed the existing Tile Mate, Pro and Slim.



The new Slim is slightly thinner but boasts the same credit-card inspired form-factor. It's priced at AU$39.99, comes with three years of battery life and 60 meters of range. The speaker on the new Tile Slim is also twice as loud as the previous model.



The new Tile Mate features the same 60-meter range. It weighs just 6gs and has a slightly-refined by still broadly familiar square-shaped form-factor. As far as battery life goes, it'll be good for one year. After that, you'll have to swap out the battery. The new Tile Mate is priced at AU$34.99.



Last but not least, there's the new Tile Pro. It's a little heavier than the new Mate at 12gs but the flagship tracker also touts both Tile's loudest speaker and largest range at 120-meters. Like the Mate, the new Pro features a 1-year battery life and you're able to easily swap out the battery rather than buy a new unit when that eventually runs out. It's priced at AU$44.99.



In Australia, all four new Tile products are available from today via Tile.com and through JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks and Kogan.







