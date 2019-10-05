Belkin Boost Up Charge Wireless Charging Stand 7.5W review: A versatile design goes a long way

This charging stand impresses with a slightly different design approach.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Belkin

Wireless charging stands often have a pretty similar look: a main body that holds all the charging components, with a small ledge at the bottom on which your phone rests. But Belkin’s $50 Belkin Boost Up Charge Wireless Charging Stand 7.5W has a little different look.

Note: This review is part of our roundup of wireless charging pads. Go there for details on competing products and our testing methods for both Android phones and iPhones.

Available in black or white, the circular body is held upright by a separate stand that can hold your phone in either portrait or landscape orientation.

Included in the box are a wall adapter, power cable, and the wireless charging stand itself. This particular Belkin stand is only sold on Apple’s website and in Apple stores, but it works with any Qi-compatible device, be it the Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy, or the new iPhone 11 lineup.

Despite the “7.5W” in the product name, the wireless stand will charge at up to 10W on supported devices. I suspect that the only reason for the 7.5W in the name is because that’s how fast the iPhone lineup charges, and Apple is all about cohesive branding.

In testing the speed of Belkin’s wireless stand, I was a little disappointed. First I tested it with a Samsung Galaxy S9, as per our testing methodology, and the stand had an average charging time of 215 minutes, which puts it in the middle of the pack when compared to all wireless chargers I’ve tested. That’s not great, but it’s not horrible either.

To test it at iPhone charging, I used an iPhone XS Max and found that the Boost Up stand managed to charge the battery, on average, 35 percent over an hour. That would be equivalent to just under 42 percent on an iPhone XS. And, again, those numbers are in the middle of the pack.

What makes this particular stand so appealing to me is its design. Being able to place my phone in landscape mode across the stand’s arms and watch YouTube, or place a FaceTime call with the screen at a higher, more natural level, is a big selling point to me.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Jason Cipriani

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?