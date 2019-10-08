Watch us build this PC with Threadripper and GeForce RTX inside

Precision-crafted, artisanal stainless steel handles and aluminium case meet true PC power this Wednesday.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray

If your idea of a professional computer means being locked into proprietary parts and never being able to upgrade—think again.

On October 9, watch PCWorld build a 32-core AMD Threadripper-based, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti-packing PC in this beautiful all-aluminium Dune Pro case.

With artisanal stainless steel handles and aluminium parts, nothing says classy like the Dune Pro case. And you don't even have to buy a $1,000 monitor stand to get it.

So grab your mock turtleneck and get ready for our best PC build ever at 10 a.m. PST on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?