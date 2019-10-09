Motorola move on the sub-$200 market with Moto E6 Plus

(PC World) on

Credit: Motorola

Motorola has launched their latest budget phone into the Australian market.

The new Moto E6 Plus features a 6.1-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek MT6762 processor, a dual-lens camera (13-megapixel + 2-megapixel), an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a 3000mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage. None of that is particularly revolutionary or exclusive - but its nothing to sneeze at for the price-point.

Danny Adamopoulos, Motorola's General Manager Sales for APAC, says that "we are excited to launch the new moto e6 plus to the Australian market. We’re proud to offer consumers reliable phones that take quality seriously at an affordable price point. The new moto e6 plus embraces that with its dual camera system and beautiful design features."

Although new brands like RealMe are looking to move into and compete in the same niche, the Moto E6 Plus' biggest competiton out of the gate looks to be the Alcatel 1s and the Nokia 1 Plus.

In Australia, the Motorola E6 Plus will be available for an RRP of AU$199 via Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W and Mobileciti.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MotorolaMotoMoto e6 plus

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?