Motorola move on the sub-$200 market with Moto E6 Plus

Credit: Motorola

Motorola has launched their latest budget phone into the Australian market.

The new Moto E6 Plus features a 6.1-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek MT6762 processor, a dual-lens camera (13-megapixel + 2-megapixel), an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a 3000mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage. None of that is particularly revolutionary or exclusive - but its nothing to sneeze at for the price-point.



Danny Adamopoulos, Motorola's General Manager Sales for APAC, says that "we are excited to launch the new moto e6 plus to the Australian market. We’re proud to offer consumers reliable phones that take quality seriously at an affordable price point. The new moto e6 plus embraces that with its dual camera system and beautiful design features."

Although new brands like RealMe are looking to move into and compete in the same niche, the Moto E6 Plus' biggest competiton out of the gate looks to be the Alcatel 1s and the Nokia 1 Plus.



In Australia, the Motorola E6 Plus will be available for an RRP of AU$199 via Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W and Mobileciti.



