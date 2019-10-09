Seagate's new portable SSDs are as colorful as they are compact

(PC World)

Credit: Seagate

Seagate has announced a pair of new One Touch portable SSDs.

Boasting a colorful fabric design, transfer speeds of up to 400mb/s, a USB 3.0 port, a complimentary two-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud and a one-year Mylio Create, the Seagate One Touch SSD will be available in Australia and New Zealand from the end of October.

The new SSD is available in two sizes: 500GB and 1TB.

“We have more ways than ever to instantaneously consume content, driving the need to create, distribute and manage data efficiently,” said Jeff Fochtman, vice president of marketing for Seagate.

“Easily accessible, fast, and reliable digital storage is more important than ever, and our new One Touch SSDs deliver style, portability, and effortless performance.”

In Australia, the 500GB Seagate One Touch SSD is priced at AU$119. The 1TB Seagate One Touch SSD is priced at AU$229.

In New Zealand, the 500GB Seagate One Touch SSD is priced at NZ$139. The 1TB Seagate One Touch SSD is priced at NZ$259.


Fergus Halliday
