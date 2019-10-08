Opera 64 kills trackers for more speed, creates memes for more laughs

For now, Opera's additional functionality applies only to the desktop browser.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Opera

What’s more important to you in a browser: faster performance, greater privacy...or memes? With Opera 64 for the PC, Opera says you can have all three.

Opera 64 already includes a built-in ad blocker, which the company has said can increase performance. Opera 64 now includes a technology that blocks tracker scripts as well, improving performance by an additional 20 percent. One of the advantages, Opera says, is that the blocking script will prevent scenarios in which an item you checked out or bought online will “stalk” you, appearing in numerous ads on Web pages.

opera privacy security2 Opera

Opera’s menu system appears to have changed, consolidating all of the available privacy options into a single location.

(Ad blocking would also prevent that from happening. But according to Joanna Czajka, the product manager of the Opera PC browser, the tracker blocker prevents your online behavior from being tracked, too.) Opera already provides a free, no-log, unlimited “VPN” proxy inside the browser, which has, to date, consistently allowed viewing of overseas Netflix content. There’s even an early-access “gaming browser,” known as Opera GX. Opera already ranks highly among our list of best browsers.

Opera also says that it’s enhanced its Snapshot tool, making it a quick-and-dirty tool for creating picture memes. Opera’s Snapshot tool already acted much like Microsoft Edge, in that it allowed you to take a snapshot of the page (using the camera icon at the edge of the address bar) and then ink on it.

Now, the Enhanced Snapshot tool adds some additional functionality: You can save the entire Web page as a PDF or image; blur and draw on part if it; or, most importantly, add text in three fonts, including the Impact font. It’s the latter font that popular meme sites employ, meaning that you or your kids can save a step and avoid visiting them to format their latest doge memes for public viewing. Opera even cuts out the need to save the formatted image—in certain cases, you’ll be able to post the image directly to Twitter. 

Opera 64 should be available from the company’s download page.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags opera

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?