Oppo revamp mid-tier offering with Reno2 Z

Oppo has introduced the new Reno2 Z to the Australian market.

Picking up where the original Pixel 3a-competitor left off, the Reno2 Z is billed as Oppo's first smartphone with a quad-lens camera. This shakes out to include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 8-megapixel wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There's also a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and a new ultra night mode that promises better low-light performance.

Courtesy of the aforementioned pop-up selfie cam, the Reno2 Z features a notchless 6.5-inch AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and FHD+ resolution. There's a single USB Type-C port on the bottom end of the device alongside a headphone jack that's sure to please those spurned by modern flagship smartphones.

Under the hood, the Reno2 Z is powered by a MediaTek P90 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 4000mAh battery, 256GB of storage and - of course, the latest version of Color OS - Oppo's iPhone-inspired Android skin - which is based on Android Pie. 

“At OPPO, we continuously look at new ways we can enhance our camera and video capabilities, to keep pace with the changing demands of the digital world and provide our customers with the features they demand. The Reno2 Z does just that. With its new capabilities, our customers will be able to unleash their creative potential and bring new perspectives to their personal galleries,” said Michael Tran, Managing Director at OPPO Australia.

The Oppo Reno2 Z is available in two colors (Luminous Black & Sky White) from today through JB Hi-Fi, Kogan, The Good Guys and Officeworks. It'll come to Woolworths, Wireless 1, Mobile Citi, Telechoice and Catch from the 14th of October.

In Australia, the RRP of the Oppo Reno2 Z is AU$599.


Fergus Halliday
