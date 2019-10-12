Upcoming Microsoft keyboards will include dedicated Office, emoji shortcut keys

Both keyboards are priced under $60, probably making them the go-to choice for most Microsoft keyboard buyers.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is finally launching two keyboards with new, dedicated shortcut keys for Office and Windows 10’s emoji menu.

Both the $59.99 Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard as well as the $49.99 Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard have shown up on Microsoft’s site, though they won’t be available for purchase until October 15. Microsoft already has a line of ”Surface” keyboards to go along with its Type Covers, as well as a similar Sculpt Comfort keyboard, too. The implicit point Microsoft seems to be making with its new keyboards are that these will be the mainstream keyboards most users should buy.

microsoft ergonomoc keyboard 2 Microsoft

Microsoft’s new Ergonomic Keyboard.

Microsoft previously floated the idea for an Office key earlier this year, while Toshiba had announced plans for a Cortana key in 2015 that didn’t go far. It doesn’t look like the Office shortcut will be an “open” shortcut key, able to be remapped. Instead, it will be a fixed-function shortcut. (We’d guess that it will launch the Office app by default.)

[ Further reading: Best wireless keyboards: Hand-tested reviews of Bluetooth and USB models ]

The emoji shortcut may prove to be even more popular. Currently, Windows 10 users can open the emoji window by typing WIN and the semicolon (;) keys at the same time. The emoji window has been enhanced to now include kaomoji, which include more complex representations, such as ╰(*°▽°*)╯.  The emoji key can’t be reassigned on the Bluetooth Keyboard, but can be reassigned on the Ergonomic Keyboard, though just to the application key. It appears that the Ergonomic Keyboard will also allow the “favorite” and media keys to be reassigned using the Mouse and Keyboard Center software, while the Bluetooth keyboard’s keys will not. 

microsoft bluetooth keyboard Microsoft

The new Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard.

The Ergonomic Keyboard is a wired, USB 2.0 keyboard that’s roughly the same dimensions as Microsoft’s existing ergonomic keyboards. It’s far cheaper than the $129.99 Surface Keyboard, however, which is slightly smaller and also wireless.

Microsoft’s Bluetooth Keyboard, however, runs on a Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0/5.0 connection, and is powered by a pair of AAA batteries. Both keyboards are designed for Windows 10, as the emoji and Office keyboard shortcuts won’t work on Windows 8 or 7.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?