PAX AUS 2019: Samsung show off two new curved gaming monitors

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

Set up next to the ESL stage at this year’s PAX Australia, Samsung are showing off two new gaming monitors ahead of their official launch into the Australian market.

First up there’s the 27-inch Samsung CRG5. Boasting 1500R curvature, a 240Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia’s G-SYNC tech, it’s pretty much the tech-loaded Samsung gaming monitor I wish the brand had led with when they started their most recent push into the gaming hardware space.

In the US, the CRG5 is priced at US$369. Local pricing is to be announced.

The other gaming monitor that Samsung brought to this year’s PAX is the eye-catching CRG9.



Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

A successor to the previous CHG49, it’s a 5K curved gaming monitor with a glorious 49-inches of screen estate. In person, this thing looks gorgeous. Of course, there are a few tradeoffs that come with the larger form-factor. You don’t get G-Sync and you only get a 120Hz refresh rate.

In the US, the CRG9 is priced at US$1299. Local pricing is to be announced.



Disclosure - Samsung covered the cost of our flights and accommodation for PAX Australia 2019.