PAX AUS 2019: Samsung show off two new curved gaming monitors

(PC World) on

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

Set up next to the ESL stage at this year’s PAX Australia, Samsung are showing off two new gaming monitors ahead of their official launch into the Australian market.

First up there’s the 27-inch Samsung CRG5. Boasting 1500R curvature, a 240Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia’s G-SYNC tech, it’s pretty much the tech-loaded Samsung gaming monitor I wish the brand had led with when they started their most recent push into the gaming hardware space. 

In the US, the CRG5 is priced at US$369. Local pricing is to be announced.

The other gaming monitor that Samsung brought to this year’s PAX is the eye-catching CRG9.

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

A successor to the previous CHG49, it’s a 5K curved gaming monitor with a glorious 49-inches of screen estate. In person, this thing looks gorgeous. Of course, there are a few tradeoffs that come with the larger form-factor. You don’t get G-Sync and you only get a 120Hz refresh rate.

In the US, the CRG9 is priced at US$1299. Local pricing is to be announced.

Disclosure - Samsung covered the cost of our flights and accommodation for PAX Australia 2019.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags samsungPaxPAX Australia 2019

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?