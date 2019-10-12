PAX AUS 2019: Summerfall Studios make their debut with Chorus



Credit: Summerfall Studios

Following their formal debut ahead of this year’s PAX Australia, Summerfall Studios have announced their first title: a musical, dialogue-driven adventure game called Chorus.

Developed by the Melbourne studio, Chorus is being pitched as “part interactive musical, one part illustrated adventure game, and one part character-driven narrative with a dusting of romance.”

“Chorus is an urban fantasy story unlike anything in video games before it.”

You can watch the (hilariously informal) first trailer for the game below, which features some footage and discussion from Summerfall co-founders David Gaider and Liam Esler:

A big part of the sell for Chorus is the talent involved. In addition to former-Bioware creative guru David Gaider, Chorus will also feature Troy Baker and Laura Bailey in voice acting roles and music by Austin Wintory. 

Gaider says that “Chorus is a labor of love, a project we’re truly passionate about. I’ve been wanting to write a musical for years, and getting to work with the incredible Austin Wintory and Troy Baker to bring Chorus to life has been an experience I’ll never forget. I hope everyone will love the game as much as we do, and help us make it a reality!”

Summerfall are opting for crowdfunding platform Fig over Kickstarter in response to the latter platform’s recent anti-union controversy. The developer say that they're targeting a PC-only release initially and that, if the game is commercially successful, they'll explore taking it to additional platforms both in the mobile and console spaces.

You can find more information about the game and contribute towards the project by clicking here.

Fergus Halliday
