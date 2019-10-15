Surface Book 2 firmware fixes Nvidia GPU bug blocking Windows 10 upgrades

You can go to Windows Update in the Windows 10 Settings menu and download the new update now.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

Microsoft has apparently fixed an issue with its Surface Book 2’s discrete GPU that prevented it from receiving the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, supplying new firmware to solve the problem.

As part of a new Surface firmware update released Friday, Microsoft apparently has fixed both a bug affecting the Surface Book 2’s discrete GPU as well as a separate issue that caused its CPU clock speed to slow to a crawl. Thurrott first reported the story. 

Microsoft originally blocked the Surface Book 2 from receiving the May 2019 update in July, after the discrete Nvidia GPU either failed to show up in Device Manager, or that games that would use it failed to run—or both. Microsoft said at the time that it applied a “compatibility hold on Surface Book 2 devices with Nvidia dGPUs from being offered Windows 10, version 1903, until this issue is resolved.”

That hold came after I had already updated my test Surface Book 2 to the May 2019 Update, though I wasn’t able to run even basic games that required some sort of acceleration, such as Broforce.

Since then, however, I had noticed that the dGPU was showing up regularly, allowing me to play 3D games like Prey without issue, and for prolonged periods of time. It’s the end for a somewhat embarrassing period for Microsoft, since its flagship detachable notebook couldn’t receive its latest Windows 10 OS update. 

In any event, if you own a Surface Book 2 (or just a Surface) you should be able to download the latest firmware via Windows Update, or you my have it already. We can’t help but wonder if someone at Consumer Reports is taking notes

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?