Razer's Blade 15 gaming laptop goes pink and adds optical keyboard switches

The Razer Blade's new Quartz Pink lineup supports a good cause, while its optical keyboard helps people who play at the speed of the light.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Razer

If you want your pink, Razer’s got your game. On Monday, the company announced new versions of the Razer Blade 15 clad in Quartz hues, along with an optical keyboard that promises lower latency while gaming.

The special-edition Razer Blade 15 supports the company's #QuartzForACause campaign for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. For October, the company is donating up to 50 percent of the purchase price of new limited edition BCRF phone cases and up to 20 percent of BCRF Quartz-edition peripherals to support breast cancer research.

The new Razer Blade 15 in Quartz Pink is based on the company’s Base model and features an Intel 9th-gen Core i7-9750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM, Thunderbolt 3 and a 512GB SSD. The Quartz Pink edition will cost $1,999.

blade15 quartz 2019 Razer

Besides the pink Razer Blade 15, Razer said it is the first laptop maker to offer a keyboard with optical switches that operate at the “speed of light.” Rather than an electronic contact pad, the keys trigger when an infrared light beam is broken by the key press. The new keys offer 1mm at 55 grams of actuation force.

In theory, it offers less latency, and top-tier esports competitors will no doubt welcome the change—especially when paired with the ultra-fast 240Hz 1080p displays available in higher-end configurations kitted out with GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or 2080 Max-Q graphics. More casual gamers will probably have difficulty feeling the difference that optical switches can provide. But if you think the only thing holding you back from playing like Lebron James is not having his sneakers, by all means this keyboard will make you play better, right?

The new optical keyboard will be available immediately in the Razer Blade 15 Advanced model. Look for it to appear in other Razer laptops next year. You can configure the Razer Blade 15 to your liking at Razer's website.

razer optical laptop switch 2019 render Razer

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
