Teamfight Tactics makes its way to mobile in December

Credit: Riot

Riot’s autochess battler will finally be making the jump from PC to mobile.

Riot are taking Teamfight Tactics to both Android and iOS gamers, with pre-registration available from today. Following the release of the auto-battler's first content expansion "Rise of the Elements" on November 6th, Teamfight Tactics will launch on mobile in the first quarter of 2020.



Riot say there will be a beta period in December 2019.



The developer announced the due-date alongside a slew of other news during a livestream celebrating the 10th anniversary of flagship title, League of Legends.

The mobile version of Teamfight Tactics will feature crossplay multiplayer with the main game and is also monetized in the same way. Riot told us that, since accounts are shared between the two versions of the game, you’ll also be able to carry things like competitive rank and any cosmetics from one game to another.

Out of curiosity, we also asked whether the mobile version of the game would support app continuity for smartphones like the Galaxy Fold. Unfortunately, Riot were unable to give us an answer at this time.

Teamfight Tactics will launch on Android and iOS in 2020. You can sign up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store from today.