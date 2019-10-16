Teamfight Tactics makes its way to mobile in December

(PC World) on

Credit: Riot

Riot’s autochess battler will finally be making the jump from PC to mobile.

Riot are taking Teamfight Tactics to both Android and iOS gamers, with pre-registration available from today. Following the release of the auto-battler's first content expansion "Rise of the Elements" on November 6th, Teamfight Tactics will launch on mobile in the first quarter of 2020.

Riot say there will be a beta period in December 2019.

The developer announced the due-date alongside a slew of other news during a livestream celebrating the 10th anniversary of flagship title, League of Legends. 

The mobile version of Teamfight Tactics will feature crossplay multiplayer with the main game and is also monetized in the same way. Riot told us that, since accounts are shared between the two versions of the game, you’ll also be able to carry things like competitive rank and any cosmetics from one game to another. 

Out of curiosity, we also asked whether the mobile version of the game would support app continuity for smartphones like the Galaxy Fold. Unfortunately, Riot were unable to give us an answer at this time. 

Teamfight Tactics will launch on Android and iOS in 2020. You can sign up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store from today.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags RIoTTeamfight Tactics

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?