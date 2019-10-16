Riot are still working on that League of Legends fighting game

Credit: Riot

While Riot’s 10th Anniversary livestream didn’t give away much information about the long-rumored League of Legends fighting game, they did confirm that “Project L” is still on the way.

Rumors of the game first emerged after Riot acquired Rising Thunder developer Radiant Entertainment in 2016. Since then, the team involved in the free-to-play robot brawler game has remained radio silent with one notable exception.

Earlier this year, Evo co-founder Tom Cannon confirmed in an interview that he was working at Riot on an unannounced fighting game.

Ahead of this year’s 10th anniversary livestream, PC World had the chance to see a work-in-progress screenshot of Project L. It looks more or less how you’d expect 2D League of Legends fighting game to look. The UI features two health bars and a match timer at the top and there are two characters on screen at a time. In other words, it looks like a fighting game.



Credit: Riot

While the usual caveats apply (work-in-progress, not final, etc), the image we saw featured Ahri and Darius - so you can probably assume those two specific heroes are going to be playable.



Riot wouldn’t give us any details about the timeline or scope of Project L, nor what platforms it might eventually release on.

