Riot teases first new IP with the mysterious “Project A”

Credit: Riot

Riot Games are teasing a "stylish, competitive, character-based tactical shooter" as their first new IP since League of Legends.

Currently titled Project A, the game is a team-based multiplayer shooter that takes place on beautiful near-future Earth. If that all sounds very Overwatch, that’s because it is.



However, as with Legends of Runeterra, Riot are trying to spin the game as a response to common complaints about the genre. They say that the various character abilities in the game are intended to create opportunities for your gunplay to shine, rather than supplant them.



Credit: Riot

We don’t have any information about the characters or setting in the game but it does appear that magic exists in the setting - so some sort of urban fantasy might be on the cards. There aren't many urban fantasy shooters out there, so it'd be an easy way for Riot to differentiate themselves. We'll have to see.



Ahead of the announcement, PC World were shown a short, looping gif of Project A that showed off fast-paced gameplay and a highly-stylized look. It wasn't very long (about five seconds total) but, at a glance, the overall look reminded me of things like Team Fortress, Overwatch and Bethesda's BattleCry.



Riot couldn’t give us any information about what platforms Project A would be targeting apart from PC but did say that they’d been working to make an experience that scaled well on low-spec systems in order to reduce technical requirements as a barrier for entry, so a console version does seem like an open possibility.



Credit: Riot

Riot told us that the title is being internally developed by a team of FPS "industry veterans" but could not give any specific details about what the credentials involved actually look like.

Riot say that more news about Project A would be coming in 2020. Stay tuned.