Riot announce Arcane - a League of Legends animated series

Riot Games have announced they’ll be exploring the world of Runeterra in a new way through Arcane, a new animated series.

Taking place before the advent of League of Legends, the series will be set in Piltover and "follow the origins of two iconic League champions—and the power that will tear them apart."



Nothing is confirmed just yet - but that pitch does line up with the general backstory for Jayce and Victor. Regardless, we expect most of the Piltover and Zuan-based League of Legends champions to make some sort of appearance in this thing.



You can check out the trailer for Arcane below:



Riot will be co-producing the ongoing series with an animation partner - but wouldn't tell us who that is.



As for distribution, Riot say they’re still working that out. We asked whether it'd be launched through Youtube or Netflix or some other streaming service and were given a firm 'no comment'.



Arcane is due to release in 2020.

