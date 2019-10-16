Riot reveal the existence of Project F (but that's about it)

Riot's Project F will let you traverse Runeterra with you friends (and that's all we know)

(PC World) on

Credit: Riot

Alongside their other secretive and not-so-secretive announcements during this week's 10th anniversary livestream, Riot has announced Project F.

According to the developer, "Project F is a temporary codename for a very early development project that explores the possibilities of traversing the world of Runeterra with your friends."

Aside from a few glimpses of gameplay during the stream itself, that description is pretty much all we've got. Check the footage out for yourself by watching the video below:

The footage shows a top-down perspective and features Ezrael, Lux and Blitzcrank fighting their way through a group of creeps. There's a bunch of things that this thing could be but it does look a lot like a Diablo style cooperative hack-and-slash experience.

What do you think?

Riot's Project F exists.

Tags RIoTProject F

Fergus Halliday
