League of Legends Esports Manager is in development

Credit: Boost Mobile

Riot has announced they're developing a team-management game that'll finally let you assemble your own esports dream team.

The game's announcement is light on details but Riot say that the title will "allow fans to assemble a world-class League of Legends esports teams as a team manager, signing players to contracts, and more."

Interestingly, Riot say that LoL Esports Manager is "designed to expand the esports ecosystem and will invest in its longevity by sharing revenue generated from the game with the featured pro teams." What that synergy is going to look like in reality is currently bit unclear but it's certainly a detail that stands out.



The developer say that they'll be launching the team-management game in the LPL region next year and will eventually expand into other regional leagues like Australia's own OPL.


