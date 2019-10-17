RealMe are coming for Oppo's lunch money

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

RealMe has announced the four devices they'll be bringing to Australian smartphone shoppers.

Kicking off the range, you've got the RealMe C2. Priced at AU$199, the RealMe C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ notched display, a MediaTek Helop P22 processor, a dual-lens rear camera (13-megapixel + 2-megapixel), a 4000mAh battery, 3GBs of RAM and 64GBs of on-board storage. It runs on the same Color OS 6 version of Android found in more recent Oppo phones - which makes a lot of sense given that RealMe is essentially a spin-off of the Chinese brand.



Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

Then, priced $100 above the C2, you've got the RealMe 5. It bumps the battery size up to 5000mAh and swaps out the C2's 6.1-inch screen for a 6.5-inch one with the same resolution and teardrop-notch design. The RealMe 5 also runs on a meaner and leaner Snapdragon 665 processor plus 4GBs of RAM and 128GBs of storage.

As with the C2, the RealMe 5 runs on Color OS 6. However, the most visible point of difference here is the quad-lens camera on the back. The rear of the RealMe 5 is equipped with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.



There's also a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.



Another $100 above that you've got the RealMe 5 Pro. It upgrades the processor to a Snapdragon 712, trades in for a smaller (but higher resolution) 6.3-inch FHD+ display and increases the RAM to 8GB. It also adds support for the same VOOC 3.0 charging found in Oppo's premium devices.

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

The quad-lens camera array on the back of the RealMe 5 Pro is more-or-less the same as that on the regular RealMe 5 with one key difference. Instead of a 12-megapixel primary lens, you get a 48-megeapixel primary lens.



The RealMe 5 Pro also touts an upgraded 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a 4035mAh battery.



Finally, you've got the RealMe XT. Available in two colors and priced at AU$499, the RealME XT features the same quad-lens camera tech found in the RealMe 5 Pro but goes one step further by upgrading the primary sensor to a 64-megapixels and opting for a nicer Super AMOLED display.



Unlike Vivo and Xiaomi, don't expect to see RealMe make their way into JB Hi-Fi anytime soon. At this stage, the RealMe C2, RealMe 5, RealMe 5 Pro and RealMe XT are only going be available to buy online.



You'll be able to find them on the websites for JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys and Bing Lee plus ecommerce players like eBay, Amazon, Kogan, Catch and MobileCiti.



Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

In Australia, the $499 RealMe XT goes on sale on the 22nd of October. The $299 RealMe 5 goes on sale on the 25th of October. The $199 RealMe C2 and $399 RealMe 5 Pro both go on sale on the 30th of October.