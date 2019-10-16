Every champion confirmed for League of Legends: Wild Rift

(PC World) on

Credit: Riot

League of Legends is finally coming to mobile and console gamers.

The new streamlined version of the popular MOBA will come to Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS in 2020.

However, at least right out of the gate, Wild Rift won't feature all 145 champions currently playable in the PC version of League of Legends. Currently, 22 champions have been confirmed for the game.

Riot haven't revealed a specific reason for this or the specific number of champions the mobile game will boast at launch but, if nothing else, a reduced pool of available characters in the game should make the meta a little bit more accessible to newcomers.

It's not yet clear how closely the Wild Rift versions of each champion will mirror their PC counterparts. It's possible that some characters might be balanced differently or even feature abilities that their main game versions lack due to the control scheme for Wild Rift.

Here's a list of each playable champion confirmed for League of Legends: Wild Rift so far:

  • Shyvana
  • Master Yi
  • Alistar
Credit: Riot
  • Ahri
  • Jinx
  • Soraka
  • Vayne
  • Jax
  • Ziggs
  • Garen

The announcement trailer for Wild Rift also showed off the following:

  • Vi
  • Ezrael
  • Fiora
Credit: Riot
  • Fizz
  • Annie
    Credit: Riot
  • Nasus
Credit: Riot
  • Lux
  • Miss Fortune
  • Orianna
  • Ashe
  • Twisted Fate
  • Nami

Riot are taking pre-registration signups for League of Legends: Wild Rift on the Google Play Storefrom today ahead of a 2020 launch.

Fergus Halliday
