Best Google Pixel 4 Telstra Plans

Google's forthcoming Pixel 4 Credit: Google

The Google Pixel 4 is finally moving from the world of tech leaks and into the world of mainstream availability.



The new smartphone, which is available in two sizes (regular and XL), three colors (Clearly White, Just Black and Oh So Orange) and a couple of storage variants (64GB or 128GB).



The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL touts Google's first dual-lens rear camera, 6GB of RAM, a 90Hz display, new Motion Sense gesture controls, face unlock plus a new Recorder app that leverages all that Google has learned through its efforts in the voice assistant space to deliver fast and reliable transcription.



Why go with Telstra?

To sweeten the deal, Telstra are throwing in a bonus Nest Hub on all Pixel orders before January 13.

You'll be able to find our picks for Telstra's best Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL plans below:







