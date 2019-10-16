Best Google Pixel 4 Optus Plans

The Google Pixel 4 is finally official, and here are the best options for getting it through Optus.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL touts Google's first dual-lens rear camera, 6GB of RAM, a 90Hz display, new Motion Sense gesture controls, face unlock plus a new Recorder app that leverages all that Google has learned through its efforts in the voice assistant space to deliver fast and reliable transcription.

The new smartphone, which is available in two sizes (regular and XL), three colors (Clearly White, Just Black and Oh So Orange) and a couple of different storage variants (64GB or 128GB).

Why Optus?

Buy a Google Pixel 4 on a post-paid plan through Optus and you'll get a free Harman Kardon Citation One Speaker.

You'll be able to find our picks for Optus' best Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL plans below:

