Best Google Pixel 4 Vodafone Plans

If red is your color and you're keen to pick up the new Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL on a plan with Vodafone, here are your best options

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL touts Google's first dual-lens rear camera, 6GB of RAM, a 90Hz display, new Motion Sense gesture controls plus face unlock. The new smartphone also features a new Recorder app that leverages all that Google has learned through its efforts in the voice assistant space to deliver fast and reliable transcription and a faster, on-device version of the Google Assistant, which will roll out in summer via a software update.



The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are available in three colors (Clearly White, Just Black and Oh So Orange) and two storage variants (64GB or 128GB).

Why go Vodafone?

As you might expect, Vodafone are trying to woo customers away from rivals with a pre-order bonus. More specifically, Pixel buyers nab themselves a JBL Link 10 Portable Wireless Speaker. You can check out our review of the Link 10 here.

You'll be able to find our picks for Vodafone's best Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL plans below:



