How much does the Google Pixel 4 cost in Australia

Google have finally made the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL official with a price-tag that's bound to make you smile.

Announced earlier today, Google's new flagship smartphone is available in two sizes (regular and XL), three colors (Clearly White, Just Black and Oh So Orange) and a couple of different storage variants (64GB or 128GB).

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL also touts Google's first dual-lens rear camera, 6GB of RAM, a 90Hz display, new Motion Sense gesture controls, face unlock plus a new Recorder app that leverages all that Google has learned through its efforts in the voice assistant space to deliver fast and reliable transcription.

The best part though? The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are actually cheaper than last year's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.



Google are taking preorders for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL from today through their official store ahead of an October 24th launch day. In Australia, retail pricing for the Google Pixel 4 starts at AU$1049 while pricing for the Pixel 4 XL starts at AU$1279.

If you want the chance to go hands-on before you drop your hard-earned cash, you'll be able to find the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in retail through JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman & Officeworks.

You'll also be able to buy the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL on a post-paid mobile plan through either Optus, Telstra or Vodafone. You'll be able to find plans for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL below once preorders go live.



Google Pixel 4 Telstra Plans

Google Pixel 4 Optus Plans

Google Pixel 4 Vodafone Plans



