Google Pixel 4 vs Google Pixel 3 vs Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a Credit: Google

Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have finally been announced - but how do they compare to their predecessors?

Display

The Google Pixel 4 features a 5.7-inch 1080p OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The larger Pixel 4 XL features a 6.3-inch QHD OLED screen with the same heightened refresh rate.



The Google Pixel 3 featured a 5.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080x2160. The Pixel 3 XL featured a 6.3-inch display with a whopping 1440 x 2960 pixels - which was previously the highest amount of pixels in a Pixel to date.



Last but not least, the Google Pixel 3a featured a 5.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels While the screen on the Pixel 3a XL boasted only 1080x2220 pixels.



Processor & RAM

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL come powered by the latest version of Android and a Snapdragon 855 processor, which is more powerful than the hardware found in earlier Pixel phones.



The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL run on last year's Snapdragon 845 and the mid-tier Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL run on the appropriately medium Snapdragon 670.

Both the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL feature 4GBs of RAM. The new Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL upgrade that to 6GBs of RAM.



Credit: Google

Storage

The new Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are available in two storage variants: 64GB and 128GB.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are available in the same two storage sizes while the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are only available with 64GBs of on-board storage.



Features

If you're looking for the difference between the different Pixel phones, it's pretty easy to spot.



All three sets of Pixel phones feature a Google-grade version of Android, two-tone design and USB type-C charging.



Credit: Google

The mid-tier Pixel 3a and its flagship counterparts features fingerprint sensors but are separated by three key details: water resistance, wireless charging, a microSD slot and a more premium look and feel. That being said, the Pixel 3a does feature a headphone jack - which may matter to some consumers more than others.



The new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are the only models that feature gesture controls, a dual lens rear camera, a 90Hz refresh rate display and support for face unlock.



Camera

The Google Pixel 4 features Google's first dual-lens camera. The back of the device boasts a 12.2-megapixel (f/1.7) primary lens and a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) telephotos lens. There's also a selfie camera on the front to the sum of 8-megapixels per lens.



Both the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL feature a single-lens 12.2-megapixel dual pixel camera on the back, with an f/1.8 aperture plus both electronic and optical image stabilization. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL feature the same 8-megapixel front-facing camera as the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.



In terms of the hardware involved, the rear camera on the Pixel 3a is exactly the same as last year’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. However, the front-facing camera is a little more lightly-equipped with a single 8-megapixel (f/2.0 aperture) lens.



Credit: Made by Google google-pixel-4-back-100799156-orig.jpg

Battery Size

The Google Pixel 4 features a 2800mAh battery while the Pixel 4 XL features a 3700mAh battery.



The Google Pixel 3 featured a 2915mAh battery while the Pixel 3 XL featured a 3430mAh one.



The Google Pixel 3a featured a 3000mAh battery while the Pixel 3a XL made the most of the larger form-factor by going all the way to 3700mAh.



Price

In Australia, retail pricing for the Google Pixel 4 starts at AU$1049 while pricing for the Pixel 4 XL starts at AU$1279. This makes it cheaper than last year's flagship Pixel phone.



In Australia, the RRP of the Google Pixel 3 started at AU$1199 while the Pixel 3 XL was priced higher at AU$1349.



In Australia, the Google Pixel 3a is priced at an RRP of AU$649 while the Google Pixel 3a XL is priced at AU$799.

