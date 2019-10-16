Google Pixel 4 vs Google Pixel 3 vs Google Pixel 3a

(PC World) on

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a

Credit: Google

Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have finally been announced - but how do they compare to their predecessors?

Display

The Google Pixel 4 features a 5.7-inch 1080p OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The larger Pixel 4 XL features a 6.3-inch QHD OLED screen with the same heightened refresh rate.

The Google Pixel 3 featured a 5.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080x2160. The Pixel 3 XL featured a 6.3-inch display with a whopping 1440 x 2960 pixels - which was previously the highest amount of pixels in a Pixel to date.

Last but not least, the Google Pixel 3a featured a 5.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels While the screen on the Pixel 3a XL boasted only 1080x2220 pixels.

Processor & RAM

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL come powered by the latest version of Android and a Snapdragon 855 processor, which is more powerful than the hardware found in earlier Pixel phones.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL run on last year's Snapdragon 845 and the mid-tier Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL run on the appropriately medium Snapdragon 670.

Both the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL feature 4GBs of RAM. The new Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL upgrade that to 6GBs of RAM.

Credit: Google

Storage 

The new Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are available in two storage variants: 64GB and 128GB.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are available in the same two storage sizes while the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are only available with 64GBs of on-board storage.

Features

If you're looking for the difference between the different Pixel phones, it's pretty easy to spot.

All three sets of Pixel phones feature a Google-grade version of Android, two-tone design and USB type-C charging.

Credit: Google

The mid-tier Pixel 3a and its flagship counterparts features fingerprint sensors but are separated by three key details: water resistance, wireless charging, a microSD slot and a more premium look and feel. That being said, the Pixel 3a does feature a headphone jack - which may matter to some consumers more than others.

The new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are the only models that feature gesture controls, a dual lens rear camera, a 90Hz refresh rate display and support for face unlock.

Camera

The Google Pixel 4 features Google's first dual-lens camera. The back of the device boasts a 12.2-megapixel (f/1.7) primary lens and a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) telephotos lens. There's also a selfie camera on the front to the sum of 8-megapixels per lens.

Both the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL feature a single-lens 12.2-megapixel dual pixel camera on the back, with an f/1.8 aperture plus both electronic and optical image stabilization. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL feature the same 8-megapixel front-facing camera as the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

In terms of the hardware involved, the rear camera on the Pixel 3a is exactly the same as last year’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. However, the front-facing camera is a little more lightly-equipped with a single 8-megapixel  (f/2.0 aperture) lens.

google-pixel-4-back-100799156-orig.jpgCredit: Made by Google
google-pixel-4-back-100799156-orig.jpg

Battery Size

The Google Pixel 4 features a 2800mAh battery while the Pixel 4 XL features a 3700mAh battery.

The Google Pixel 3 featured a 2915mAh battery while the Pixel 3 XL featured a 3430mAh one.

The Google Pixel 3a featured a 3000mAh battery while the Pixel 3a XL made the most of the larger form-factor by going all the way to 3700mAh.

Price

In Australia, retail pricing for the Google Pixel 4 starts at AU$1049 while pricing for the Pixel 4 XL starts at AU$1279. This makes it cheaper than last year's flagship Pixel phone.

In Australia, the RRP of the Google Pixel 3 started at AU$1199 while the Pixel 3 XL was priced higher at AU$1349.

In Australia, the Google Pixel 3a is priced at an RRP of AU$649 while the Google Pixel 3a XL is priced at AU$799.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Google PixelPixel 4Google Pixel 4

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?