Vale Google Home Mini, Hello Google Nest Mini

Google are retiring the aging Google Home Mini for the new Google Nest Mini.

Announced earlier this morning alongside the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the Google Nest Mini pairs a familiar design with bright new color schemes and re-engineered hardware.



Google say that the new Nest Mini delivers bass that's twice as loud as the Google Home Mini. The smart speaker also incorporates new proprietary audio tuning software that allows the unit to seamlessly tune itself to its surroundings.



The Nest Mini is also a little smarter. It features a dedicated machine learning chip and uses ultrasound sensors to detect when your hand is approaching it and respond accordingly, a detail that'll make it feel just a little bit cooler than the aging Google Home Mini.



Last but not least, Google say that the Nest Mini will be better able to hear voice commands in noisier environments.



The Google Nest Mini is available in four colors: Chalk, Charcoal, Coral and Sky.



In Australia, Google are selling the Nest Mini from today at a price of AU$79. You can also find it through JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys.

