Google remember to update their Wi-Fi

It's been three years since Google last released a mesh Wi-Fi system

After three years of downtime, Google have updated their mesh Wi-Fi offering.

The newly-announced Nest Wi-Fi system consists of two units: a Wi-Fi router that's intended to be wired into your modem and a Nest Wi-Fi point that boosts coverage into areas where the primary router has trouble reaching.



In terms of how it compares to the original Google Wi-Fi kit, Google say the Nest Wi-Fi is able to muscle in and deliver up to two times the speed and up to 25% better coverage.



The Nest Wi-Fi points also feature an integrated set of microphones and on-board Google Assistant capabilities. Essentially, each node doubles as a Google Home or Nest Mini.

It's also tightly tied to the new, redesigned Google Home app, which will let you easily manage your home network, share a guest password and even remotely control other Nest Wi-Fi networks remotely - so long as they're tied to your Google account.



In Australia, the Nest Wi-Fi can be found through retail from November 5th. Pricing for the Nest Wi-Fi starts at AU$399 for the standard two-pack. There's also a larger three-pack that includes the router and two nodes available for AU$549.



The Google Nest Wi-Fi is available for preorder now through the Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and the Good Guys.

