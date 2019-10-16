Google revamp the Pixel Buds

(PC World) on

Credit: Google

Google are giving wireless headphones another shot with the new set of Pixel Buds.

The new Pixel Buds look somewhat similar to the original but they abandon the threaded design for a more conventional true wireless form-factor. The new Pixel Buds also feature a slimmer carry-case and custom speaker hardware.

As with the original Pixel Buds, Google are talking up the Google Assistant and real-time translation capabilities of the new earbuds. The company also say that the new Pixel Buds also feature significantly improved Bluetooth connectivity that will keep them reliable across three rooms indoors or the length of a football field outdoors.

The new Pixel Buds feature 5 hours of battery life per charge with extra juice stored on the charger case for a total of 24 hours of battery life. The charger case for the new Google true wireless earbuds also offers support for wireless charging.

Google say that the volume on the Pixel Buds will dynamically adjust to suit the environment and that the beam-forming mics on the new Pixel Buds will allow for better hands-free calls.

In the US, the new Pixel Buds will be available next year for US$179. No word yet on Australian pricing and availability.

Tags Pixel Buds

Fergus Halliday
