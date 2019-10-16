One of the Pixel 4's best features won't come until after launch

(PC World) on

Credit: Google

One of the Pixel 4's coolest features - an on-board assistant that's faster and capable of interacting with Android apps - won't come to Australian consumers after the device launches.

According to Google, "the new Google Assistant will launch in Australia on Pixel 4 in summer via a software update to your phone."

"By asking the Assistant, you’ll be able to multitask across other app, search your phone, and more. Stay tuned to hear when the new Google Assistant is live in Australia!"

Related: Best Google Pixel 4 Optus Plans

Related: Best Google Pixel 4 Telstra Plans

Google first teased the new on-board Assistant functionality back at this year's Google I/O and, in the US, the Pixel 4 will ship with it by default. Hopefully Australian consumers won't have to wait too long. Once it does arrive, you'll be able to open and interact with apps using your voice - stealing away the one remaining advantage offered by Samsung's Bixby.

Google are taking preorders for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL from today through their official store ahead of an October 24th launch day. In Australia, retail pricing for the Google Pixel 4 starts at AU$1049 while pricing for the Pixel 4 XL starts at AU$1279.

Related: How much does the Google Pixel 4 cost in Australia

Related: Best Google Pixel 4 Vodafone Plans


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Google PixelPixel 4

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?