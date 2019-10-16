One of the Pixel 4's best features won't come until after launch

Credit: Google

One of the Pixel 4's coolest features - an on-board assistant that's faster and capable of interacting with Android apps - won't come to Australian consumers after the device launches.



According to Google, "the new Google Assistant will launch in Australia on Pixel 4 in summer via a software update to your phone."

"By asking the Assistant, you’ll be able to multitask across other app, search your phone, and more. Stay tuned to hear when the new Google Assistant is live in Australia!"

Google first teased the new on-board Assistant functionality back at this year's Google I/O and, in the US, the Pixel 4 will ship with it by default. Hopefully Australian consumers won't have to wait too long. Once it does arrive, you'll be able to open and interact with apps using your voice - stealing away the one remaining advantage offered by Samsung's Bixby.



Google are taking preorders for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL from today through their official store ahead of an October 24th launch day. In Australia, retail pricing for the Google Pixel 4 starts at AU$1049 while pricing for the Pixel 4 XL starts at AU$1279.



