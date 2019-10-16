Nest Wifi's integrated smart speakers could give it an edge over Amazon Echo

This mesh router’s satellites, dubbed Points, house Nest Mini smart speakers.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Google

It’s been a long three years since Google introduced its Google Wifi mesh router. After a messy reorganization in which Nest lost its semi-autonomy to become Google’s smart home brand, the company introduced the new Nest Wifi at its Made by Google event in New York on Tuesday.

Google Nest VP and general manager Rishi Chandra didn’t specifically describe the Nest Wifi as a mesh router, but he did say the system would consist of a router that plugs into your broadband modem or gateway, and a satellite he called Point. According to Chandra, a Nest Wifi router and a single Point should be sufficient to cover 85 percent of households.

By effectively building a Nest Mini smart speaker into the Point, Google gains a key advantage over Amazon and its Echo line of smart speakers. Every Point you deploy not only extends the reach of your Wi-Fi network, it also gives you a smart speaker in that room.

nest wifi router B&H Photol

B&H Photo jumped the gun, listing the Nest Wifi product line—including the Nest Wifi router by itself—will be available for $169.

Nest Wifi will have Bluetooth Low Energy and Thread radios onboard (Thread is an Internet of Things protocol that Nest has been working on for several years). The Thread Group, a coalition of smart home device manufacturers that includes Nest, Big Ass Fans, Jasco, Yale Security, and a number of other companies, is working on Zigbee interoperability. But many of Amazon’s smart speakers have Zigbee radios today and therefore provide broader support for existing smart home devices.

Chandra made a point of informing the audience that hiding your router in a closet can reduce its coverage by up to 50 percent, and that the Nest Wifi’s attractive industrial design would encourage people to place the router out in the open, but the primary reason people put their routers in closets or at the edges of their homes isn’t because they’re ugly, it’s because that’s where their broadband connection comes into the home.

Google says a Nest Wifi without a Point satellite should be sufficient for homes up to 2,200 square feet. That’s considerably more range than most mesh routers, which typically promise about 1,500 square feet of coverage. Each Point satellite added to the network promises to boost coverage by 1,600 square feet, so a Nest Wifi and a single Point will be able to cover 3,800 square feet, according to Google, and a third Point should extend that to 5,400 square feet.

The Nest Wifi router is white, but the point satellites will be available in three colors: white , blue, or coral. The router will cost $169, with a single Point for $269, and with two Points for $349. Additional Points will cost $149 each. Google is taking pre-orders now and expects to ship the system to eight countries on November 4.

We’ll update this story as additional details about the Nest Mini become available.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Michael Brown

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?