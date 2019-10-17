Nokia's new 6.2 looks as pretty as the Nokia 220 4G looks cheap

(PC World) on

Credit: Nokia

You can now buy the new Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 220 4G in Australia.

Nokia have brought one spec of the 6.2 to Australian shores, aiming to pair their claimed two-day battery life and diligent software updating with a new triple-lens camera promising improved wide-angle shots and bokeh-style portraits.

With a Snapdragon 636 processor and 4GB of RAM powering its 6.3-inch FHD+ screen, the Nokia 6.2 packs in a 3500 mAh battery to try and reach their battery benchmark. 

64GB of internal storage is included (expandable up to 512GB via microSD), with the aforementioned camera combining a 16MP (f/1.8) main, 5MP depth and 8MP (f/2.2) 118º wide-angle lenses.

There’s also a Pixelworks dedicated visual processor powering real-time HDR video upscaling and their PureDisplay technology - For more on PureDisplay, check out this article.

Credit: Nokia

Android 9 Pie is pre-loaded out of the box, with Nokia’s Android One participation meaning Android 10 compatibility to go along with a guaranteed two years of OS updates and three years of monthly security updates.

The 220 4G on the other hand is a classic Nokia feature phone, updating the familiar and durable design with 4G LTE call capability, support for apps like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp functionality and an improved web browsing experience.

Nokia’s 6.2 and 220 4G are available from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys (with the 220 4G also available at Big W) from today, retailing at $399 and $79 respectively. 


Nokia 6.2Nokia 220 4G

Michael Serban

PC World
