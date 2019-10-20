Overwatch: Legendary Edition (Nintendo Switch) review

Credit: Fergus Halliday ~ IDG

After years of fans clamoring for it (and Blizzard continuous downplaying the possibility of it happening), Overwatch has finally come to the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, the shooter’s jump to the new portable form-factor has left it worse for wear.

For those who need a primer, Overwatch is a fast-paced and hero-based multiplayer shooter that’s set in a colorful vision and diverse vision of the near future where two teams of charismatic characters fight it out across a series of international locales including Paris, Greece, London, Egypt and even Sydney.

If you’re looking for more info about Overwatch proper, you’re going to be better served reading our guide to getting started with the game here. This review is going to focus on the Switch version of the game specifically.

Refreshingly, the Switch version of Overwatch touts feature parity with the other versions of the game. It features all the same modes, maps and characters plus more than three years’ worth of content updates and gameplay enhancements.

Credit: Fergus Halliday ~ IDG

There’s also new gyroscopic motion controls but no exclusive Nintendo content as with the Switch version of Diablo 3. Out of sheer curiosity, I attempted to play with these gyro controls a few times but I wouldn’t recommend them. At best, they’re goofy. At worst, they made me feel motion sick.

Annoyingly, the Switch version of Overwatch doesn’t feature cross play and, to add insult to injury, you can’t bring across any already unlocked skins, emotes or sprays from the other versions of the game into this one.

That might sound like a pretty petty grievance but, even after about two hundred hours playing the PC version, I’m still ages away from having unlocked all the available cosmetics for each character. I’m probably never going to have them all. Having them not carry over into the pocket-sized port made it hard for me to care about any of the loot boxes I accrued while playing the Switch version in the game.

Credit: Fergus Halliday ~ IDG

In some ways, the Switch version of Overwatch has a lot in common with The Witcher 3’s recent port to the handheld. Like the Witcher 3, this new version of Overwatch looks significantly worse than the console and PC versions of the game. The graphics have been stripped back to such a degree that you’re losing out on a lot of the finer details that make the characters in Overwatch the game such a delight to look at.

In contrast, the maps themselves do retain a lot of the same vibe. Even on a smaller screen, they felt really familiar. Kings Row feels like Kings Row, Numbani feels like Numbani, etc. However, the environments do lack the clutter found in the main game counterparts. Ultimately, however, it’s the Switch version’s inability to deliver a clean or stable framerate that hurts it far more than any graphical downgrade might.

It’s one thing to put Overwatch on the Switch and quite another to do it in a way that draws and sustains a base of regular players.

Credit: Fergus Halliday ~ IDG

First and foremost, Overwatch is a multiplayer game. Unless you’re planning to exclusively play against bots, you’ll need a decent - or at least stable - internet connection to actually play Overwatch on the Switch. You’ll also need an active Nintendo Switch Online membership. Last but not least, you’ll need people to play against - which is one of the bigger unknowns around this version of the game.

Even in launch week, queue times seemed significantly longer than they are with the PC version of the game. What’s more, half the times I did get into a match, I seemed to end up on a server where the connection quality made the game difficult to endure.

In-game textures looked really muddy and, as a PC player, the Switch controls required some real getting used to. Almost every match of the game I played, it’d take about five-to-ten seconds - sometimes longer - for character models to load in.

Taken in concert, the combination of the new controls and uneven frame rate made it feel like I was fighting against the game to do anything.



Fortunately, so was everyone else. As someone who has ground away evening after evening



Credit: Fergus Halliday ~ IDG Sometimes the character models don't load and you just get....orbs

And the results of that struggle were highly variable depending on the character I was playing. If I’m playing Reinhardt, the experience of playing Overwatch on the Switch can feel like a six - or maybe even a seven - out of ten. If I’m playing Ana, it’s closer to a four.

That being said, there were moments where it worked. Lying in bed and squeezing in a few rounds of quick play on a lazy Saturday morning. Despite all the problems with this version of the game, was as delightful as I’d hoped it would be. Sometimes I was even able to play this game on the train (though not in peak hour) - which is exactly the kind of on-the-go Overwatch experience I’d hoped this version would be able to provide.

Regardless, the Switch version of Overwatch almost never got close to giving me the thrill and joy I still get out of the PC version - even after hundreds of hours of playtime. And I think I’d be OK with that, if there was some sort of carryover in terms of my XP or skin unlocks. Fortnite does it. Why can’t this?

Either this version of the game is intended as something that introduces new audiences to Overwatch or its another way for diehard fans to get their fix while away from their computer. Unfortunately, it feels like Blizzard have fumbled when it comes to both scenarios.

Credit: Fergus Halliday ~ IDG

As someone who has played hundreds of hours, I’m willing to live with this version of the game but I’m not willing to love it. If this was my first exposure to Overwatch, I think I would hate it.

The Bottom Line

As it stands, the Nintendo Switch version of Overwatch is a disappointment. This might even be the least polished product that Blizzard - a developer universally known for their quality-first mantra of releasing a game “when it’s done”- to have ever shipped. It misses the mark for what it could be and what it probably should be. It's especially frustrating given how right the developer got things with the Switch port of Diablo 3.



Credit: Fergus Halliday ~ IDG

Could Blizzard fix all this with a post-release patch? Sure. It doesn’t seem likely but it isn't impossible either. Maybe Nintendo will step up to the plate and release a Switch Pro that can run this version of the game with more stable framerate. I’d love to live in that world but, at the same time, I’m not holding my breath.

Significant compromises have been made in order to get Overwatch running on the Switch and - even as someone who counts themselves among them - I don’t know how many fans are going to be willing to live with them.

Overwatch: Legendary Edition is available on the Nintendo Switch now.