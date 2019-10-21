Razer ready a wireless variant of their Viper gaming mouse

You can now buy a version of the Razer Viper with less wires and a better sensor.

The new wireless version of Razer's latest gaming mouse is slightly heavier than the regular Viper at just 74gs. However, it still hits a lot of the same notes.



It's super-lightweight and the same ambidextrous design - minus the wires, of course. The Razer Viper Ultimate also features an upgraded 20,000 DPI optical sensor, HyperSpeed wireless connectivity, 70 hours of battery life and 50g acceleration.



“The Razer Viper Ultimate is the answer to the needs of Team Razer’s best esports athletes who want to go wireless”, said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit.

“We pushed the boundaries of wireless, integrated Razer Optical Switches and added an intelligent sensor – all in a highly durable, lightweight design, tested and validated by professional esports athletes.”

In Australia, the Razer Viper Ultimate will be available from November 1 at an RRP of AU$259.