Oppo respond to RealMe with new A Series smartphones

Credit: Oppo

Oppo has new budget smartphones for the Australian market: the A5 and the A9.

Priced at $299 and $399 respectively, both phones feature quad-lens camera setups, dual stereo speakers and 5000mAh batteries - which pits them directly against RealMe's recent crop of a budget devices.

Getting to the specifics, the Oppo A5 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage and a quad-lens camera. This optical array includes a 12-megapixel primary lens, a 8-megapixel ultra wide lens, a 2-megapixel mono lens and 2-megapixel portrait lens.

Then, the Oppo A9 bumps the primary lens resolution up to 48-megapixels and ups the RAM and storage up to 8GB and 128GB, respectively. Otherwise, the two devices are a pretty close match for one another. They feature the same displays/processors and they both run on the latest version of Color OS.

According to Oppo Australia managing director Michael Tran, “the A Series 2020 is OPPO’s latest premium but affordable range of devices, giving Aussies access to beautifully designed smartphones with cutting edge features. At OPPO we believe our customers shouldn’t have to compromise on quality or design when purchasing an entry level device. 

“By combining quality and affordability with superb photography, beautiful design and long lasting battery life, the A Series 2020 will set a new standard in the entry level smartphone market. Providing Aussies with a choice of smartphones that will excite and delight without the hefty price tag,” said Tran.

The Oppo A5 is a Telstra exclusive and will be available from the  29th of October at an RRP of $299 in two colors: Marine Green and Space Purple.

The Oppo A9 is available now through Mobile Citi, Bing Lee, Kogan and Catch at an RRP of AU$399. It'll be coming on JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Woolworths and Wireless 1 from the 28th of October.



Tags OppoA5Oppo A5Oppo A9

Fergus Halliday
