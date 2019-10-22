Google will update and improve the Pixel 4's face unlock after backlash

Credit: Google

Google has said it'll be looking to improve the security of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL's face unlock feature in the coming months.

The move comes after several days of backlash, following the discovery that the Pixel 4's new biometric security feature doesn't require a users eyes to be open. This quirk sets it apart from the iPhone's Face ID - which does require your eyes to be open to unlock your device.



It also has the makings of some potentially problematic edge cases. For example, someone could pick up your phone and unlock it while you're asleep.



Users on Twitter were quick to pick up on the issue and voice their concerns.

The Pixel 4 facial recognition works even if you're asleep / dead. That seems problematic #madebygoogle #pixel4 — Chris Fox (@thisisFoxx) October 15, 2019

In a statement originally provided to The Verge, Google say that they've "been working on an option for users to require their eyes to be open to unlock the phone, which will be delivered in a software update in the coming months."



"In the meantime, if any Pixel 4 users are concerned that someone may take their phone and try to unlock it while their eyes are closed, they can activate a security feature that requires a pin, pattern or password for the next unlock."

Google insist that "Pixel 4 face unlock meets the security requirements as a strong biometric, and can be used for payments and app authentication, including banking apps. It is resilient against invalid unlock attempts via other means, like with masks."

