Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Cases, screen protectors, controllers and kickstands

Credit: Antank

Looking to get the best experience possible out of your new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite? You’re gonna want to invest in some solid accessories. The baseline experience offered by Nintendo’s new hybrid handheld console is good but it doesn’t take much for it to get better.

These are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch controllers, screen protectors, cases, memory cards and more.

Best Nintendo Switch Controllers

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Nintendo Switch Controllers Credit: PowerA

Is Nintendo’s official Pro controller not cutting it for you? PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controllers might be something you should look at.

These controllers feature soft grips, support for motion controls and Bluetooth connectivity. However, their most-visible difference versus the standard Pro controller is their colorful designs. They’re a little more eye-catching and channel the same zany energy you get from the neon-colored joy-cons - which I dig.

You can grab them on Amazon for AU$79.

8Bitdo SF30 Pro Controller

Credit: 8BitDo

Credit: Orzly

If you’re big on the Nintendo Switch’s virtual console and want to take your retro gaming to the next level, 8BitDo’s SF30 Pro controller is probably gonna be worth a look.

It’s a wireless Bluetooth controller that’s compatible with the Switch and works to mimic the look and design of a classic SNES controller.

You can find it on Amazon for about AU$60.

Best Nintendo Switch Screen Protectors

Orzly Screen Protector For Nintendo Switch

The screen on your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite might not be as nice as the one on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone but you probably want to try and keep it scratch-free for as long as possible.

To that end, Orzly make a nice proposition. Their screen protectors are made of ultra thin, fingerprint resistant tempered glass. They’re also pretty cheap at around AU$12 for a pack of four. As someone who bought a set for my Switch Lite, I’m super happy with it.

You can secure some screen protection for your Switch or Switch Lite by clicking by hopping over to Amazon.

Credit: Amfilm Amfilm Nintendo Switch Screen Protector

If you don’t like the name Orzly or four screen protectors sounds a bit excessive, Amfilm’s Nintendo Switch Screen Protectors look to be your best bet. They’re the closest alternative we could find for our screen protector of choice.

Priced a few dollars cheaper, Amfim’s tempered glass screen protector kit for the Nintendo Switch hits most of the same specs. Pricing for a two-pack starts at about AU$11.

You can buy it on Amazon here or, if you own a Switch Lite, here.

Best Nintendo Switch Micro SD Cards

SanDisk 400 Ultra MicroSDXC Credit: SanDisk

Look, let’s be honest. The 32GBs of storage that the Nintendo Switch ships with is barely anything. Some games don't even fit on it. So if you’re planning to have more than one or two games installed on your Switch at a time, you’re gonna want to invest in extra storage.

And, again playing up honesty, why settle for a measly 64GB or 128GBs of extra when you could go in on 400GBs. That's a lot of gigabytes. Think of what you could do with that many gigabytes.



You can buy the SanDisk 400 Ultra MicroSDXC on Amazon for about AU$75.

SanDisk Ultra 128GB Micro SDXC

Credit: SanDisk

Of course, if 400GBs sounds a bit excessive (coward!) but you still want a bunch of extra storage for not a lot of extra money, SanDisk also have a 128GB Micro SD that’s about AU$25.

If you’re after a cheap memory expansion for the Nintendo Switch, it’s hard to beat. It’s right on the sweet spot when it comes to dollars-per-gigabyte. It's a whole lot more room for games for not a whole lot more money.



You can find it on Amazon here.

Best Nintendo Switch Cases

TomToc Travel Storage Case for the Nintendo Switch Credit: TomToc

In my opinion, there are two ways you can go with Nintendo Switch accessories. You can get the crazy comprehensive thing or the cheap but nice thing. The TomToc Travel Storage case for the Nintendo Switch is the former.

It’s the Nintendo Switch carry-case that has it all. It’s got room for your Switch, a Pro controller, a set of Joy-Cons, a Joy-Con charger grip, HDMI cable, a Switch Dock and up to 32 card cartridges. The case itself is also shock resistance and splash proof.

You can get it on Amazon for about AU$50.

Sisma Ultra Slim Carrying Case

Credit: Sisma

Then, there’s the Sisma Ultra Slim Carrying Case. It’s significantly cheaper and doesn’t offer the room for additional accessories that the TomToc does but, again, it is more affordable and if you’re just looking for an extra layer to keep your Switch Lite looking sharp, it’s a good way to go.

You can find it on Amazon for about AU$15.

Best Nintendo Switch Kickstands

PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Hybrid Cover Credit: PowerA

The default kickstand that comes with the Nintendo Switch might be good enough to get the job done but that doesn’t mean it’s, uh, good. What’s more, it’s super easy to break or lose it. If you’re after something a little more sturdy.

There are options. Options like PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Hybrid Cover. This is essentially an iPad-style tablet case for your Switch. When not in use, it’ll protect the screen of your handheld. Then, when you need it, it’s able to fold over and act as a stand.

You can grab the PowerA Nintendo Switch Hybrid Cover on Amazon for AU$25 here. Ozlry also have their own take on the idea for slightly cheaper.

Antank 6500mAh Nintendo Switch Battery Case Credit: Antank

Look, if you’re going to spend money fixing the kickstand on your Switch. Why not spend a little bit extra and do something about the battery life while you’re at it.

Antank have a pretty nifty case accessory for the Switch that includes a built-in 6500mAh battery pack you can use to recharge your Switch while on the go plus adjustable kickstands. Compared to the base Nintendo Switch, you get more kickstands, more flexibility in how you use them and more battery life.

The Antank Switch Battery Case is available on Amazon here.