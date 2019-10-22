The Galaxy Fold finally gets an Australian price-tag ahead of October launch

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Samsung's Galaxy Fold is launching in about a week and while it isn't quite cheap it is cheaper than we expected.

When it launches in Australia on October 30th 2019, Samsung's first foldable smartphone will carry a price-tag of AU$2999. Though far from affordable, this price isn't that far off a direct conversion of the Fold's US pricepoint of US$1980 and not that far off what a max-spec iPhone 11 Pro would cost you.



“This is a landmark moment for the mobile industry in Australia. With Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s pioneering technology has created a new category of smartphone with a first-of-its-kind user experience,” said Garry McGregor, Vice-President of IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia.



“Australians today are embracing larger screens as they consume, capture, share, and do more on-the-go. From the moment you pick it up and unfold it, the Galaxy Fold unlocks a completely new large-screen experience.”



Credit: Fergus Halliday

Samsung say they're partnering with "all operators" for the Galaxy Fold and will have sample devices on display in select stores across Australia for purchase outright. Local carriers are also said to be offering the device on post-paid plans. However, it's not yet clear what the pricing strategy for this will look like.



If you somehow haven't heard about it before now, the Galaxy Fold boasts a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display on the inside and a smaller 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED screen on the outside. Under the hood, the Galaxy Fold is powered by a 7-nanometer Exynos processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of on-board storage.

Credit: Fergus Halliday

There's also a total of six camera on the device. There's a 10-megapixel (f/2.2) cover camera, a dual-lens selfie cam (10-megapixel f/2.2 + 8-megapixel f/1.9) and a triple lens configuration on the back (16-megapixel f/2.2 + 12-megapixel f/1.5 & f/2.4 dual-aperture + 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 + ToF).

For our more specific first impressions of the device, check out our hands-on here. If you're after a comparison between the Galaxy Fold and Huawei's Mate X foldable, we've got that too.



The Samsung Galaxy Fold launches in Australia on October 30 with an RRP of AU$2999.

