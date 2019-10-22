How much does the Galaxy Fold cost in Australia?

Credit: Fergus Halliday

When it launches in Australia on October 30th 2019, Samsung's first foldable smartphone will carry a price-tag of AU$2999.

Though far from affordable, this price isn't that far off a direct conversion of the Fold's US pricepoint of US$1980 and not that far off what a max-spec iPhone 11 Pro would cost you.

If you somehow haven't heard about it before now, the Galaxy Fold boasts a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display on the inside and a smaller 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED screen on the outside. Under the hood, the Galaxy Fold is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of on-board storage.

There's also a total of six camera on the device. There's a 10-megapixel (f/2.2) cover camera, a dual-lens selfie cam (10-megapixel f/2.2 + 8-megapixel f/1.9) and a triple lens configuration on the back (16-megapixel f/2.2 + 12-megapixel f/1.5 & f/2.4 dual-aperture + 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 + ToF).

For our more specific first impressions of the device, check out our hands-on here. If you're after a comparison between the Galaxy Fold and Huawei's Mate X foldable, we've got that too.

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy Fold will launch with an Australian price-tag of AU$2999. It'll be available through Samsung directly and local carrier partners.

Samsung say they're partnering with "all operators" for the Galaxy Fold and will have sample devices on display in select stores across Australia for purchase outright.

The Galaxy Fold will support eSIM and features two-sim slots, so you can buy it outright and easily pair it with a SIM-only plan from your carrier of choice. You can find a widget featuring some of our picks for the best SIM-only plans below:

Local carriers are also said to be offering the device on post-paid plans. However, it's not yet clear what the pricing strategy for this will look like. Stay tuned. We'll update this section of this article when we have a better idea.

Fergus Halliday
