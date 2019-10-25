Windows 10's Game Bar adds a FPS frame rate counter for your games

You can now keep an eye on how your PC is handling the latest games.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

At long last, Microsoft’s Game Bar overlay for Windows finally shows how many frames per second (FPS) your game is running at, as well as the ability to track Xbox Achievements.

As part of what Microsoft now calls the October 2019 Game Bar Update, the frame rate counter has now been added to the CPU and GPU monitoring tools, which can be triggered as a pop-up overlay by hitting the Win+G key combination. Although the new Game Bar experience will automatically download as an update over time, you can also download the update manually as well.

Game Bar allows you to open up several small windows on your screen as an overlay or sidebar of sorts, including the Performance meter as well as the new Achievements box. The new Achievements overlay replaces the Xbox Console Companion app somewhat, so that any achievements will pop up on Game Bar instead. According to a blog post from Microsoft, you’ll be able to pin your progress on new achievements to your screen.

Microsoft Windows 10 game bar fps tracking Microsoft

Click to enlarge

Note that the new Game Bar frame-rate update requires you not only to agree to additional permissions from Windows, but also reboot your PC. You’ll then need to launch a game before it kicks in, while the CPU/GPU meter runs in normal Windows mode. By default, it tracks the last 60 seconds of gameplay with a scrolling FPS meter. There’s a setting to adjust the transparency of the “backplate” of the window, but in general you’ll still see performance data in the small box in your screen.

[ Further reading: The best graphics cards for PC gaming. ]

Although FPS tracking was available in Steam’s overlay, Nvidia and AMD’s graphics card software, and other utilities, it’s nice to see this capability come to Windows. Microsoft has also promised a “ton of things” in store for the coming months. We’ll have to wait and see what all that means. 

Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Most Popular Reviews

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

